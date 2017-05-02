FEATURED MOVER | Susan Hussey, UMMC

Susan Hussey has joined the University of Maryland Medical Center and the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute as vice president of human resources.

Hussey has a strong background in employee and labor relations, and is an advocate for all employees who serve patients and community. She will have oversight for all aspects of the HR function at both UMMC campuses as well as UM Rehab.

Hussey comes from within the University of Maryland Medical System, having been at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center as vice president of human resources since 2014. Prior to joining UM SJMC, she served in HR roles of increasing responsibility at Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Outside of the office, Hiussey is involved with the House of Ruth, an organization that provides comprehensive services to the victims of intimate partner violence and their children.

ABOUT SUSAN HUSSEY

Resides in:

Carroll County

Education:

Bachelor or Science, business administration, Stevenson University; Master of Science, human resources development, McDaniel College; Juris Doctor, University of Baltimore.

How did you become involved with House of Ruth?

Around the time I started working for University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, I was interested in getting more involved in community work and volunteering my time. A colleague connected me with an auxiliary board member who is also a House of Ruth board member. It was through that relationship that I learned about the wonderful work the House of Ruth does. Thankfully I was offered the opportunity to serve on the board.

If you had not chosen human resources as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I think I would have been an auditor. I find that type of work intriguing and intellectually challenging.

Favorite vacation:

A beach vacation with family and friends.

When I want to relax, …

“I like to spend time with family or my friends, but sometimes it’s nice to just catch up on the DVR inventory.

Favorite TV show:

“This is Us.” That show is so good that I can’t believe some of my friends still aren’t watching it.

Favorite quotation:

When I worked for St. Joe’s, we did a reflection at the beginning of each meeting. This was always one of my favorites: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelou

