Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Howard County school board announces retirement of Superintendent Foose

Board names interim replacment

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 2, 2017

The Howard County school board on Tuesday announced the retirement of embattled Superintendent Dr. Renee Foose and named an interim replacement. That announcement came after a 4 p.m. meeting of the Howard County Board of Education. The meeting was the third such closed-door meeting since Monday morning, including at least one at the George Howard Government Office ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo