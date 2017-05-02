Quantcast

After appointee declines Eastern Shore judgeship, 3 new nominees sent to Hogan

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 2, 2017

Three rejected applicants for the Somerset County Circuit Court bench will have their names sent to Gov. Larry Hogan for consideration after the position had to be re-advertised when the first appointee declined the post. District Judge Paula A. Price was one of four to apply for the sole circuit court judgeship late last year after ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo