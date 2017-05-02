Md. comptroller to attend realtor roundtable

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



JOPPA — Comptroller Peter Franchot is taking part in a roundtable discussion with the Harford County Association of Realtors. Franchot will provide an overview of Maryland's business and fiscal climate on Tuesday in Joppa. Franchot, who is Maryland's tax collector, also will discuss the 2017 tax season. The comptroller also will talk about continued efforts to fight tax ...