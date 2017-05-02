Quantcast

White officer pleads guilty in Walter Scott’s fatal shooting

By: Associated Press Jeffrey Collins and Meg Kinnard May 2, 2017

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A white police officer whose killing of a black motorist running from a traffic stop was captured on cellphone video pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal civil rights charges that could send him to prison for decades. The plea from Michael Slager, 35, came five months after a jury deadlocked on state murder charges ...

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo