Ringo named president/COO of Sinai Hospital

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



LifeBridge Health has named Jonathan Ringo, M.D., as president and chief operating officer of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore. Ringo has served as Sinai’s interim COO for four months. “Dr. Ringo’s clinical expertise and thoughtful approach to patient care, combined with his experience in hospital operations, information technology and population health, make him the ideal person to ...