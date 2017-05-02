Quantcast

Exhibit of JFK photos opening at Smithsonian

By: Associated Press May 2, 2017

WASHINGTON — An exhibition of photographs capturing President John F. Kennedy's life is opening ahead of the 100th anniversary of his birth. The exhibit is called "American Visionary: John F. Kennedy's Life and Times." It opens Wednesday at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. JFK would have turned 100 on May 29. The 77 photos going on display ...

