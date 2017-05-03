Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

American Building nets $4.15M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 3, 2017

The American Building, the first office building constructed downtown following the Great Baltimore Fire of 1904, has sold for $4.15 million, breaking down to more than $50 per square foot. Marcus & Millichap, the property’s broker, announced the sale of the 14-story, 81,750-square-foot office tower at 231 E. Baltimore St. on Wednesday. “The American Building was marketed ...

