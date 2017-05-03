Quantcast

Federal appellate judge Davis named Baltimore city solicitor

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 3, 2017

Federal appellate judge and Baltimore native Andre M. Davis will be the new Baltimore city solicitor, Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Wednesday. Davis, a senior judge with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is expected to begin the job in September. Until then, interim City Solicitor David E. Ralph will continue to lead the Baltimore City ...

