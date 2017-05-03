Quantcast

Properties to watch in Maryland

Blocks from the water in Cambridge — and leased for 10 years

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 3, 2017

Address: 310 Gay St., Cambridge Property type: Office Built: 1917 Size: 21,135 square feet Listing price: n/a Contact: Michael R. McNeill, Michael McNeill, NIE Sales & Leasing RWN Development Group, 410-528-0011; MMcNeil@rwndg.com This converted former armory in Cambridge is a 100 percent leased district court building and scheduled for auction next month. The property, which was transformed in 2002, has a new ...

