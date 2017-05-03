Quantcast

CLAYTON D. COLKLEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Double jeopardy -- Trial after mistrial On two separate occasions, a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Clayton D. Colkley, appellant, of second degree murder, attempted first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and related weapons offenses. Both convictions were reversed and remanded on appeal. At appellant’s third trial, the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo