Quantcast

DARRELL SHANNON LANG v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Exploiting a vulnerable adult A jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted Darrell Shannon Lang (“Appellant”), of sixteen crimes stemming from a home improvement fraud scheme perpetrated over a two-week period against a ninety-year-old victim. Lang was found guilty on six counts of exploiting a vulnerable ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo