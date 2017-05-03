Quantcast

Former St. Mary’s Co. pastor pleads guilty to bank fraud

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2017

The former longtime pastor of a St. Mary's County church has pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud charges in connection with a scheme to steal at least $76,000 from his parish. John S. Mattingly, 71, who led St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Leonardtown from 1994 to 2010, faces up to 18 months of home detention under ...

