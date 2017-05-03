Quantcast

Hagerstown medical facility sells for $21M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 3, 2017

Birmingham, Alabama-based The Sanders Trust purchased the 71,000-square-foot The Parkway Professional Center in Hagerstown for $21 million. The property was built in 2005, upgraded in 2011 and is considered a Class A medical center. The building is 100 percent leased, and it’s The Sanders Trust first property in Maryland. “The Sanders Trust footprint now extends into almost ...

