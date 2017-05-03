Quantcast

House of Ruth purchases Charles Village property

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 3, 2017

Domestic violence center House of Ruth Maryland purchased a second property at 2521 N. Charles St. in Baltimore’s Charles Village neighborhood. The two-story 16,000-square-foot building is formerly the site of the Baltimore Healthy Start program. The new building will be home to House of Ruth’s Training Institute, Gateway Project and will accept donations for the organization’s ...

