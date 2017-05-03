IN RE: A.P.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Juvenile law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second-degree assault A.P., a thirteen-year-old girl, didn’t want M.S., an eleven-year-old boy, to sit next to her on the school bus. So M.S. sat on A.P.’s feet, she pushed M.S. off of her, and an altercation ensued; A.P.’s sister, S.P., held M.S. down while the sisters continued hitting ...