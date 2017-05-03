Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – May 4, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2017

Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure, Voir dire: Maryland law grants broad discretion to trial judges in their conduct of voir dire. While informing the venire that sensitive questions may be answered at the bench rather than in open court is good practice, it is not an abuse of discretion for a judge to question the venire ...

