Chesapeake Bay Program funding could be kept in budget deal

By: Associated Press May 3, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — A $1.1 trillion budget bill that would keep the federal government running through September fully funds the program that has coordinated Chesapeake Bay cleanup efforts for decades. The bill contains $73 million for the Environmental Protection Agency's Chesapeake Bay Program, which President Donald Trump has called for defunding. The program, formed in 1983, coordinates ...

