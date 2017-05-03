Quantcast

First in Md: get driving, hunting, fishing licenses at 1 office

By: Associated Press May 3, 2017

ESSEX — Maryland residents will be able to get their hunting, fishing and driver's licenses at the same place in Baltimore County. The Maryland Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources have opened the state's first combined office in Essex. Mark Belton, DNR's secretary, and James Ports, the deputy secretary of the transportation, are scheduled ...

