Maryland Film Fest kicks off in a new Baltimore theater

By: Associated Press May 3, 2017

The Maryland Film Festival is kicking off its 19th year in a brand new home: The freshly rehabilitated Parkway Theater. The Parkway, in Baltimore's Station North Arts and Entertainment District, is made up of a 414-seat theater in the building's original auditorium, and two smaller theaters. The original Parkway theater opened its doors in 1915 and closed ...

