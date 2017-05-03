Quantcast

Md. YouTube parents who pulled ‘pranks’ on their kids have lost custody

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Abby Ohlheiser May 3, 2017

The videos on DaddyOFive's YouTube channel were hard to watch. In one, parents Heather and Mike Martin scream at 9-year-old Cody, accusing him of spilling ink on the ground. (He didn't spill anything, and the stains on the carpet were from trick ink). Another shows Cody being shoved into a bookcase. In a third, the ...

