Md. YouTube parents who pulled ‘pranks’ on their kids have lost custody

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The videos on DaddyOFive's YouTube channel were hard to watch. In one, parents Heather and Mike Martin scream at 9-year-old Cody, accusing him of spilling ink on the ground. (He didn't spill anything, and the stains on the carpet were from trick ink). Another shows Cody being shoved into a bookcase. In a third, the ...