Ex-pastor pleads guilty in scheme to steal Md. church donations

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



GREENBELT — Prosecutors say a former church pastor in Maryland has pleaded guilty in connection with a scheme to steal more than $76,000 in church funds. Prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday that 71-year-old Rev. John S. Mattingly of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, pleaded guilty to bank fraud. Prosecutors say that Mattingly was the pastor of St. ...