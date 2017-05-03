Michael Brewer | Home Builders Care Foundation

Michael Brewer, CPA, has joined the 2017 Board of Directors for the Home Builders Care Foundation as treasurer. Brewer is a senior manager with Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander LLC, a business and consulting firm, specializing in serving commercial entities.

The HBCF seeks to give back to the community by utilizing the skills and resources of the building industry’s members on shelter-related construction for the homeless and others at-risk.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.