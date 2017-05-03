Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Niche fitness centers elbow their way into the picture

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 3, 2017

    Niche gyms and fitness studios in the Baltimore metro area are taking space in a variety of commercial settings and aim to provide client-focused offerings that big-box competitors can’t match. These niche health centers try to distinguish themselves from larger gyms in a variety of manners, such as providing individualized workouts and classes catered to targeted ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo