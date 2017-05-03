Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Orchard Development handling Long Reach Village Center

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 3, 2017

Orchard Development Team has been selected to overhaul the Long Reach Village Center and agreed to pay $2.5 million for the Howard County property. Orchard plans to build a “village green” that features 75,000 square feet of retail space, medical office space and a food incubator. The development will also include 132 units of market-rate multifamily ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo