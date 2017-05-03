Quantcast

Family of boxer who suffered brain injury files $50M suit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 3, 2017

A Baltimore attorney has filed a $50 million lawsuit against boxing promoters and a ringside physician who allowed his client to continue fighting with a brain injury that has left him in a persistent vegetative state. Prichard Colon collapsed after a professional boxing match in Virginia on Oct. 17, 2015, when he took repeated blows to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo