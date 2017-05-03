STEPHEN MICHAEL COOKE, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Assault and solicitation to intimidate witness On April 20, 2000, Heidi Bernadzikowski was murdered. Her boyfriend, appellant Stephen Michael Cooke, Jr., found her in their Dundalk residence, with her throat cut. Fourteen years later, after new information became available because of technological advances in the analysis of DNA ...