Police: Drunken driving suspect flees Md., says she’s Hillary Clinton

By: Associated Press May 3, 2017

CHALKHILL, Pa. — Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton. Pennsylvania State Trooper Robert Politowski says the woman he arrested early Tuesday is actually 36-year-old Holly Lynn Donahoo, of Louisville, Kentucky. She was being chased by sheriff's deputies from Garrett County, Maryland, and Maryland ...

