What is Hogan waiting for?

In case you wondered why the General Assembly wanted to get a handle on drug prices: Price hike for the asthma drug albuterol: from $11 to $434 in six months, 4,014 percent; Price hike for naloxone, the overdose-stopping drug: from $690 to $4,500 in three years, 553 This snapshot helps to define the term price gouging. Maybe ...