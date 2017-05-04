Quantcast

Cecil County’s Fair Hill seeks to attract national equestrian event

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 4, 2017

In roughly two weeks Maryland’s horse industry will be focused on the Preakness Stakes, but equine enthusiasts are ramping up efforts to bring another high-profile event to Maryland. Groups such as the Maryland Horse Industry Board, Fair Hill Foundation and the Maryland Sports Commission back a bid to host a four-star equestrian event — the nation’s ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo