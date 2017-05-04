Quantcast

Maryland governor to sign nearly 20 environmental laws

By: Associated Press May 4, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan will be signing measures aimed at protecting Maryland's environment. The Republican governor has a bill signing ceremony scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Annapolis. The ceremony will take place by the water at the City Dock, not far from the Chesapeake Bay. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch ...

