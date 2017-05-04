Quantcast

Frosh updates advice for Md. law enforcement on immigration law

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 4, 2017

Maryland's top lawyer on Thursday said state and local law enforcement officers may not be prohibited from sharing information about a detainee's immigration status with federal officials -- but they are also not required to do so. Attorney General Brian E. Frosh also cautioned about the risk of unconstitutional profiling which can occur when acting under ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo