House passes Obamacare repeal in razor-thin GOP victory

By: Bloomberg Anna Edgerton, Billy House and Anna Edney May 4, 2017

House Republicans mustered just enough votes to pass their health-care bill Thursday, salvaging what at times appeared to be a doomed mission to repeal and partially replace Obamacare under intense pressure from President Donald Trump to produce legislative accomplishments. The 217-213 vote sends the American Health Care Act to the Senate, where it has little chance ...

