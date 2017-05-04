Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Auditor: Md. Cannabis Commission improperly hired Towson U consultants

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 4, 2017

Maryland taxpayers may have been over-charged by a Towson University consulting firm hired to review and evaluate applications for licenses under the state's medical cannabis program.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo