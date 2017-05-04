Quantcast

Md. high court weighs professions-laden voir dire inquiry

Pretrial question should have focused on police, judges told

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 4, 2017

  ANNAPOLIS – Maryland’s top court grappled Thursday over whether a trial judge, in seeking to expose prospective jurors’ biases regarding a police officer's testimony, went too far by asking them their feelings not only of law enforcement’s veracity but the truthfulness of doctors, clergy, firefighters, psychiatrists, social workers and electricians. Attorney Katherine P. Rasin, in pressing ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo