Quantcast

Class-action suit filed in fatal Baltimore school bus, MTA crash

By: Heather Cobun May 4, 2017

Victims of a fatal crash between a Baltimore school bus and a commuter bus filed a class-action suit in Baltimore City Circuit Court on Thursday seeking damages from the school bus company and its medical certification company. The November crash killed six, including both drivers, and injured 11. Glenn Chappell, who was driving the school bus when ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo