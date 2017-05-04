Quantcast

Puerto Rico collapse shows debts seen as ironclad may not be

By: Bloomberg Michelle Kaske and Martin Z. Braun May 4, 2017

Puerto Rico’s decision to use a U.S. court to escape from its debts cast few ripples in the state and local bond market, where prices rose Wednesday. But the action – once inconceivable for a territory that didn’t have authority to file for bankruptcy – sets a precedent that could resonate with struggling states in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo