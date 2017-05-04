Quantcast

3 guilty of disruptions at attorney general confirmation

By: Associated Press May 4, 2017

WASHINGTON — A Washington jury has convicted three people of being disruptive at U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing. A jury returned the verdicts Wednesday in Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Each demonstrator was convicted of two charges related to the Jan. 10 hearing. One of them, Desiree Ali-Fairooz of Bluemont, Virginia, was convicted ...

