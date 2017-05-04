Teach For America celebrates 25 years supporting education in Baltimore

From left, Mica Perez-Ferraro, Lisa Hardiman and Erin Becker attended Teach For America – Baltimore’s c25th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Tasha Dooley)
From left, Dwight Taylor, Holly Hoey, Aileen Taylor and John Hoey take time out from the festivities for a photo during Teach For America – Baltimore’s 25th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Tasha Dooley)
From left, George Sherman, Betsy Sherman, Tina Hike-Hubbard and Alec Ross pose for a photo during Teach For America – Baltimore’s 25th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Nicholas Griner)
From left, Maureen Kennedy, James A.C. Kennedy, Geoff Brown and Shaylin Todd enjoy their time during Teach For America – Baltimore’s 25th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Nicholas Griner)
From left, Paul Wolman, the Baltimore board chair for Teach For America, Meghan Casey, Jane Lindenfelser and Kojo Duncan attended Teach For America – Baltimore’s 25th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Nicholas Griner)
From left, KIPP Harmony Academy Principal Natalia Walter Adamson, Lillie May Carrol Jackson Charter School Principal Damia Thomas and City Neighbors High School Principal Cheyanne Zhart have fun during Teach For America – Baltimore’s 25th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Nicholas Griner)
Teach For America · Baltimore celebrated 25 years of supporting Baltimore education at a 25th anniversary celebration March 25 at the Fifth Regiment Armory, in Baltimore.
The celebration featured a strolling supper, open bar, music, dancing, awards and other surprises.
At the party, more than 1,000 TFA Baltimore corp members, alumni and supporters celebrated the enormous impact that TFA has had on students, schools and life in Baltimore, all while recognizing the organization’s bold new direction working toward educational equity for all children in Baltimore.
