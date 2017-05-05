ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY II

Office of the State’s Attorney

Closing Date: 5/31/2017

Perm/Full-Time/All Benefits

$57,700-$110,115/ANNUALLY

(SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE)

This is a full-time position in the Office of the State’s Attorney that entails the investigation, preparation, and prosecution of complex criminal cases primarily in Circuit Court and prayers for jury trial in the Circuit Court along with District Court as needed. The Assistant State’s Attorney will be under the supervision of the State’s Attorney and will serve at the pleasure of the State’s Attorney.

For more information and to apply:

http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/employment