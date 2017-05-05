Quantcast

St. Louis jury awards $110M in baby-powder lawsuit

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Catherine Martin May 5, 2017

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis jury on Thursday awarded $110.5 million to a Virginia woman who said her ovarian cancer was caused by genital use of talc found in Johnson & Johnson products, including its baby powder. The verdict is the highest yet in a talc case. “We think it’s reflective of the evidence and the ...

