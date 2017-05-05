Baltimore-area food trucks pursue brick-and-mortar options

Share this: Email

While food trucks remain popular with diners grabbing a bite on the go, more Baltimore-area chow jalopies are parking outside their own brick-and-mortar locations. The latest is Dave Pulford, a partner in Midtown Commissary LLC, which owns and operates the trucks Upslidedown Dave and The Sultan. He intends to open Midtown Deli on the ground floor ...