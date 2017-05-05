Brittany Shaff | CASE

Brittany Shaff, director of the annual campaign at Towson University, received two 2016 awards from the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education, a professional organization supporting advancement professionals.

Shaff received the CASE Circle of Excellence Award for Emerging Program and the CASE-ASAP award for Outstanding Emerging Organization: Student Philanthropy Program. She was previously awarded honorable mentions in 2015 for Outstanding Donor Appreciation Day and Outstanding Student Philanthropy Program Brandeis University’s Generous U Competition.

Shaff joined Towson’s development team in June 2014.

