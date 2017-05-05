Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Howard County, Martirano ink interim deal

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 5, 2017

The Howard County School Board has reached a deal with its new acting superintendent Michael J. Martirano just days after announcing he would replace Renee Foose. Martirano's contracted salary is the equivalent of $270,000 a year, but prorated for his initial term — roughly 58 days — that will end June 30. The agreement, obtained by The Daily ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo