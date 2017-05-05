Quantcast

JAMES MACAUTHUR SPEARS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Carrying dangerous weapon with intent to injure Convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Charles County, of second degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure, James Macauthur Spears contends that the evidence was insufficient to support his weapons conviction. We affirm. ...

