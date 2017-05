Mark Digby has joined Bozzuto Management Co. as a retail associate. Digby previously has worked as a sales and marketing associate and an assistant property manager.

From 2011 to 2016, he ran a franchise and was head of operations for five frozen yogurt locations throughout Washington, Maryland and Virginia.

Digby is a graduate of Clemson University.

