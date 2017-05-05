Quantcast

O’MALLEY, MILES, NYLEN & GILMORE, P.A. v. MARIA RUTH BURLEY, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2017

Contracts -- Breach -- Oral agreement The law firm of O’Malley, Miles, Nylen & Gilmore, P.A. (“OMNG”), brought an action against its former client, Maria Ruth Burley, for unpaid legal fees for work dating back a decade or more. The firm alleged that 12 years earlier Ms. Burley had orally agreed with one of its former ...

