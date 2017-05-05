Quantcast

PETER PARVIZ GHAZNAVI v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Missing evidence Peter Ghaznavi, appellant, was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County of possession of heroin with the intent to distribute. He was subsequently sentenced by the court to 14 years of imprisonment. Appellant presents the following questions on appeal, which we have slightly rephrased: ...

