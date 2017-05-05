Quantcast

SAMUEL JORDAN COX v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 5, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- sex offender registry Samuel Jordan Cox appeals the denial, by the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, of his motion to correct an illegal sentence. ... In 2009, pursuant to a plea agreement with the State, Cox pleaded guilty to seconddegree assault and to a fourth-degree sexual offense. The court sentenced Cox ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo