Quantcast

5 who protested inside Supreme Court plead guilty

By: Associated Press May 5, 2017

WASHINGTON — Five protesters have pleaded guilty to causing disruptions in the U.S. Supreme Court. Online court records show the pleas were entered Thursday in federal court in Washington. Sentencing is set for July 24. The group had argued a law under which they were prosecuted was unconstitutionally vague for prohibiting "loud" language, or making a "harangue" ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo